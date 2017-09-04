Brining delighted with Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year Medal nomination

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford hooker Kriss Brining has expressed his satisfaction at being nominated for the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year Medal.

The Red Devils hooker has starred for the club since his move from York City Knights, with his performances earning him a place on the shortlist that was released by League Express on Monday.

He is competing alongside Tom Davies (Wigan), Regan Grace (Saints), Liam Marshall (Wigan), Darnell McIntosh (Huddersfield), Danny Richardson (Saints), Danny Walker (Widnes) and Jack Walker (Leeds).

“Obviously, I’m delighted to be nominated for the award and it’s come following a relatively good season for me personally. It’s been a big step up since moving from York but I’m really enjoying it here at Salford,” he told the club’s official website.

“Results haven’t been going our way as of late but it’s still nice to get put forward for an award for my contributions to Salford’s season.

“There’s a lot of good young players on the shortlist who’ve all impressed this season so to be named among these other players is pleasing.

“I just want to finish the season strongly and hopefully help the lads get a few wins before the end of September.”