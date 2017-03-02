Brisbane beat reigning champions Cronulla on opening night of NRL season

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Brisbane Broncos kicked off the opening night of the new NRL season with a 26-18 victory against reigning champions Cronulla Sharks.

Tries from James Roberts and Jordan Kahu put the Broncos 14-6 up at the break against the defending champions, in a match which pitted the two NRL competitors of this year’s World Club Series against one another.

Cronulla’s sole points in the first half came from James Maloney, and he scored another just after the break to give Cronulla a sniff after Brisbane had extended their lead via Corey Oates.

Ricky Leutele then reduced the gap right on the hour mark but Brisbane finished the stronger of the two sides, sealing the win when maverick half-back Anthony Milford darted over to ensure Wayne Bennett’s side kicked off the new season with a victory.

Full reaction to the opening weekend of the new NRL season will be in this Monday’s edition of League Express. To get it delivered to your smart device as soon as it’s released on Sunday night, click here.

Sharks 1. Gerard Beale 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Jack Bird 4. Ricky Leutele 5. Edrick Lee 6. James Maloney 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Luke Lewis 12. Wade Graham 13. Paul Gallen 14. Jayson Bukuya 15. Chris Heighington 16. Sam Tagataese 17. Fa’amanu Brown 18. Tony Williams 19. Kurt Capewell

Broncos 1. Darius Boyd 2. Corey Oates 3. James Roberts 4. Tautau Moga 5. Jordan Kahu 6. Anthony Milford 7. Ben Hunt 8. Korbin Sims 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Adam Blair 11. Sam Thaiday 12. Matt Gillett 13. Josh McGuire 14. Alex Glenn 15. Tevita Pangai 16. Herman Ese’ese 17. Jai Arrow 18. David Mead 20. Kodi Nikorima