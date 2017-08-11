Brisbane Broncos spoil Gallen’s party

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

On a day when New South Wales legend, Paul Gallen played his 300th game for Cronulla Sharks, Brisbane Broncos triumphed comfortably 32-10.

First, Ben Hunt found Matt Gillett running a fierce line carrying a Sharks defender over the line to score. Then Darius Boyd crossed after good work from Anthony Milford and Hunt to stretch the home side’s lead to 14.

Just before half-time, Cronulla gave themselves something to build upon in the second half. Veteran Luke Lewis, another member of the ‘300 game club’ strode onto a flat pass from James Maloney to score to the right of the sticks.

It was only to be a brief reprise for the Sharks who found themselves 20 points behind when Tautau Moga notched a brilliant double. The centre, on both occasions, stepping magnificently and beating his defender on the outside.

Brisbane were potent down their left edge and were in again when Milford found Corey Oates to stretch the lead to 24.

There was time for Cronulla to grab a consolation try through Gerard Beale following good work from Chad Townsend. However a late Milford penalty on the final hooter sealed the win for the Broncos.

Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd, 2 Corey Oates, 3 James Roberts, 4 Tautau Moga, 5 Jordan Kahu, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 8 Korbin Sims, 14 Sam Thaiday, 10 Adam Blair, 11 Alex Glenn, 12 Matt Gillett, 13 Josh McGuire; Interchanges: 9 Ben Hunt, 15 Tevita Pangai Junior, 16 Jai Arrow, 17 Herman Ese’ese

Tries: Gillett, Boyd, Moga 2, Oates; Goals: Milford 6

Sharks: 1 Valentine Holmes, 2 Sosaia Feki, 3 Kurt Capewell, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Gerard Beale, 6 James Maloney, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Fa’amanu Brown, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Luke Lewis, 12 Wade Graham, 13 Paul Gallen; Interchanges: 14 Jason Bukuya, 16 Jeremy Latimore, 17 James Segeyaro, 18 Sam Tagataese

Tries: Lewis, Beale; Goal: Maloney

