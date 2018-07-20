Brisbane first-half blitz blows away Penrith

Brisbane scored 32 unanswered first-half points to blow Penrith Panthers away and eventually run out 50-18 victors.

Brisbane got the first try on the board when Sam Thaiday offloaded nicely to Tevita Pangai jnr. They scored their second two minutes later. Anthony Milford’s chip was hacked on by Kodi Nikorima for a sprinting James Roberts to chase and ground in the in-goal.

Only 13 minutes were on the clock when Pangai jnr got his second try with some incredible strength in grounding the ball. Jamayne Isaako’s three conversions took the lead to 18.

Corey Oates then joined the party. He scored a try off a Nikorima pass. He almost scored again but his chase for Milford’s kick resulted in a try for Darius Boyd instead.

With the game over, Penrith scored their first try when Nathan Cleary kicked for Waqa Blake. Christian Chricton then laid on a try for the returning Josh Mansour. But Nikorima halted the momentum when he intercepted James Maloney’s pass.

Tyrone Peachey sneaked a try with eleven minutes to go to attempt to add some respectability to the scoreline for the Panthers. Nikorima scored yet another intercept try before Matt Lodge had the final say when he burrowed over to get Brisbane to the half-century.

Broncos: Isaako, Oates, Roberts, Boyd, Kahu, Milford, Nikorima, Ofahengaue, McCullough, Thiaday, Glenn, Pangai jnr, McGuire; Interchanges: Lodge, Staggs, Sims, Fifita

Tries: Pangai jnr 2, Roberts, Oates, Boyd, Nikorima 2, Lodge; Goals: Isaako 6, Kahu 3

Panthers: Luai, Mansour, Blake, Whare, Crichton, Maloney, Cleary, Merrin, Katoa, Tamou, Kikau, Yeo, Fisher-Harris; Interchanges: Peachey, Harawira-Naera, Hetherington, Leota

Tries: Blake, Mansour, Peachey; Goals: Cleary 3

