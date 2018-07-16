Brisbane keen on Ryan Hall as Wayne Bennett chases Leeds’ NRL-bound winger

Wayne Bennett is desperate to lure Ryan Hall to Brisbane, despite a move to Sydney Roosters looking increasingly likely.

TotalRL understands the England head coach is keen to bring one of his star players at international level to his club side, and the pair discussed the possibility of a move during England’s trip to Denver last month.

It’s believed that Hall is keen to join forces with Bennett in 2019, having decided to make the move to the NRL at the end of the season.

However, the move is likely to hinge on the future of Brisbane’s current winger Corey Oates, who could yet leave the Broncos in order to play more regularly in the forwards.

The Queensland representative is off-contract at the end of the season and has made no secret of his desire to play in the back-row, although Bennett has continued to use him on the flanks.

Oates has hinted that he may have to leave in order to get more game time in the forwards, but no decision has yet been reached over his future.

Should the 23-year-old leave, or Bennett give in to his request to move in-field, it would pave a way for Hall to link up with Bennett.

However, Hall has several other suitors keen to sign him, including the Roosters, which could see one of Super League’s greatest ever players feature against his international coach next season.

While the 30-year-old still has a decision to make on his final destination, he will not be staying at Leeds. Hall has decided to end his career in Australia, thus ending his trophy-laden career with the Rhinos.

He is one of Super League’s greatest ever try-scorers, having amassed 196 since his debut in 2007. Only Paul Wellens, Keith Senior and Danny McGuire have scored more. In 327 appearances for the Rhinos, he has scored 221 tries, while for England he boasts an impressive record of 36 tries in 38 games.