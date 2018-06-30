Brisbane fight back to beat Canberra

Brisbane Broncos fought back from a 0-16 half-time deficit to beat Canberra Raiders 26-22 today at Suncorp Stadium.

The Raiders took the lead after only two minutes when England star Elliiott Whitehead was able to capitalise on a loose ball to run to the line for the opening try. Jarrod Croker converted and added a penalty, before converting the Raiders’ second try from Nick Cotric and adding a second penalty goal on the hooter.

The Broncos fought back in the second half with converted tries from Corey Oates and Alex Glenn, but Josh Hodgson extended the Raiders’ lead to 12-22 on 59 minutes with their third try that Croker converted.

But the Broncos hit back with two quickfire converted tries from Jordan Kahu and Anthony Milford, which put them 24-22 ahead on 72 minutes, while Jamayne Isaako added a late penalty to complete the scoring.

Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd (c), 2 Corey Oates, 3 James Roberts, 4 Jordan Kahu, 5 Jamayne Isaako, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 8 Matthew Lodge, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Sam Thaiday, 17 Alex Glenn, 12 Jaydn Su’A, 13 Josh McGuire; Interchange: 14 Patrick Mago, 16 Tom Opacic 18 Korbin Sims, 21 David Fifita

Tries: Oates, Glenn, Kahu, Milford; Goals: Isaako 4

Raiders: 21 Brad Abbey, 2 Nick Cotric, 3 Jarrod Croker (c), 4 Joseph Leilua, 5 Michael Oldfield, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 16 Dunamis Lui, 9 Josh Hodgson, 10 Shannon Boyd, 11 Joseph Tapine, 12 Elliott Whitehead, 13 Josh Papalii; Interchange: 8 Iosia Soliola, 14 Siliva Havili, 15 Junior Paulo, 17 Liam Knight

Tries: Whitehead, Cotric, Hodgson; Goals: Croker 5

