Brisbane without Benji Marshall for World Club Series

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw February 9, 2017 11:15

Brisbane Broncos will be without Benji Marshall for their World Club Series clash with Warrington.

The New Zealand halfback will not travel to the UK has he recovers from an Achilles tendon injury that was aggravated at the Auckland Nines last weekend.

Nevertheless, Wayne Bennett has named a strong squad for the contest, with a number of Australia’s triumphant Four Nations winning side named in the squad.

Darius Boyd, Matt Gillett, and Sam Thaiday are all set to feature, while other international stars such as Anthony Milford and Jordan Kahu are in contention to play.

The Broncos are set to arrive in the country on Friday.

Brisbane’s squad to take on Warrington
Jai Arrow, Darius Boyd, Herman Ese’ese, George Fai, Matt Gillett, Alex Glenn, Ben Hunt, Jordan Kahu, Andrew McCullough, Josh McGuire, David Mead, Anthony Milford, Corey Oates , Joe Ofahengaue, Tevita Pangai Jnr, Jonus Pearson, James Roberts, Jaydn Su’A, Sam Thaiday

