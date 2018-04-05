Briscoe heads Championship Leading Tryscorers

After Easter Monday’s round of matches, Featherstone winger Luke Briscoe has taken a significant lead in the tryscoring table with 16 touchdowns in total, six ahead of his nearest rival, London Broncos’ Kieran Dixon, while Toulouse fullback Mark Kheirallah heads the goalkicking and points scoring charts.

Tries

Luke Briscoe Featherstone 16

Kieran Dixon London B 10

Shane Toal Barrow 8

Tony Maurel Toulouse 8

Rhys Curran Toulouse 8

Alex Walker London B 7

Liam Kay Toronto 7

Paul Marcon Toulouse 7

Dave Scott Batley 6

Shaun Robinson Featherstone 6

Martyn Ridyard Featherstone 6

Matty Dawson-Jones Leigh 6

Ben Crooks Leigh 6

Mark Kheirallah Toulouse 6

Goals

Mark Kheirallah Toulouse 44

Jarrod Sammut London B 37

Ryan Brierley Toronto 32

Martyn Ridyard Featherstone 31

Pat Walker Batley 23

Steve Tyrer Halifax 22

Ben Reynolds Leigh 18

Paul Sykes Dewsbury 14

Jamie Dallimore Barrow 13

Kieran Dixon London B 13

Chris Hankinson Swinton 13

Oscar Thomas Sheffield 11

Points

Mark Kheirallah Toulouse 112

Jarrod Sammut London B 95

Martyn Ridyard Featherstone 86

Ryan Brierley Toronto 84

Kieran Dixon London B 66

Luke Briscoe Featherstone 64

Steve Tyrer Halifax 56

Pat Walker Batley 50

Ben Reynolds Leigh 37

Craig Hall Leigh 34

Chris Hankinson Swinton 34

Shane Toal Barrow 32

Rhys Curran Toulouse 32

Tony Maurel Toulouse 32

Jamie Dallimore Barrow 30

A list of the leading scorers after the weekend’s games is printed every Monday morning in the new issue of League Express.