Briscoe heads Championship Leading Tryscorers

After Easter Monday’s round of matches, Featherstone winger Luke Briscoe has taken a significant lead in the tryscoring table with 16 touchdowns in total, six ahead of his nearest rival, London Broncos’ Kieran Dixon, while Toulouse fullback Mark Kheirallah heads the goalkicking and points scoring charts.
Tries
Luke Briscoe Featherstone 16
Kieran Dixon London B 10
Shane Toal Barrow 8
Tony Maurel Toulouse 8
Rhys Curran Toulouse 8
Alex Walker London B 7
Liam Kay Toronto 7
Paul Marcon Toulouse 7
Dave Scott Batley 6
Shaun Robinson Featherstone 6
Martyn Ridyard Featherstone 6
Matty Dawson-Jones Leigh 6
Ben Crooks Leigh 6
Mark Kheirallah Toulouse 6
Goals
Mark Kheirallah Toulouse 44
Jarrod Sammut London B 37
Ryan Brierley Toronto 32
Martyn Ridyard Featherstone 31
Pat Walker Batley 23
Steve Tyrer Halifax 22
Ben Reynolds Leigh 18
Paul Sykes Dewsbury 14
Jamie Dallimore Barrow 13
Kieran Dixon London B 13
Chris Hankinson Swinton 13
Oscar Thomas Sheffield 11
Points
Mark Kheirallah Toulouse 112
Jarrod Sammut London B 95
Martyn Ridyard Featherstone 86
Ryan Brierley Toronto 84
Kieran Dixon London B 66
Luke Briscoe Featherstone 64
Steve Tyrer Halifax 56
Pat Walker Batley 50
Ben Reynolds Leigh 37
Craig Hall Leigh 34
Chris Hankinson Swinton 34
Shane Toal Barrow 32
Rhys Curran Toulouse 32
Tony Maurel Toulouse 32
Jamie Dallimore Barrow 30
