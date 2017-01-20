Briscoe looking forward to celebrating “special” Hall’s career

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos winger Tom Briscoe has admitted he can’t wait to celebrate the career of fellow winger Ryan Hall in his testimonial match tonight – saying the recognition is no less than he deserves.

Leeds will pay special tribute to a winger who has won every domestic honour in the sport tonight at Headingley when they face Hull Kingston Rovers in the winger’s official testimonial contest.

And Briscoe, who has spent the last few years playing at both domestic and international level with Hall – says it should be a fantastic night for a “special” player.

“It’ll be a great night to celebrate Hally’s career – and what a career it has been,” he told TotalRL.

“The amount of games he’s played in, big games for both England and for Leeds, is incredible. It’s great for him to get some recognition and for the fans to show some support for him. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Briscoe admits that when he signed for Leeds several years ago, the opportunity to work with a winger frequently dubbed the world’s best by Leeds fans was one of the reasons he wanted to come to Headingley.

He said: “We made our debuts around the same time so there’s not too much difference in terms of age between us but coming from Hull when I did and looking at the top wingers in the game, Hally was and still is right up there.

“He’s been one of the best for a long, long time and he was definitely someone that I looked at and knew I could learn plenty from him when I signed here. He’s really a special winger and he deserves all the praise that comes his way on Friday night.”

“We always try to outdo each other every year but for the last two years I’ve been injured quite a bit! But with him, me and Ash Handley that’s great to keep ourselves on our toes.”