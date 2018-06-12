Briscoe pens new Leeds deal

Leeds Rhinos winger Tom Briscoe has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

As revealed by League Express, the winger has agreed to extend his stay with the club to the end of the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old joined the club in 2014 from Hull FC and has scored 55 tries in 113 appearances since, including five in the 2015 Challenge Cup final, a game in which he won the Lance Todd Trophy.

He was off-contract at the end of the season, but has become the latest member of Brian McDermott’s squad to sign a new deal.

“I am 28 now and coming into the middle part of my career and hopefully my best years are still ahead of me,” he said. “I wanted to make sure that was here at Leeds.”

“I am delighted to have my future sorted early in the season and I am looking forward to the next two years. On and off the field it is an exciting time at the Rhinos. The stadium is looking great and on the field we are in a period of transition and I want to be part of the team going forward to win more silverware.

“The young lads have been coming in and doing a great job and I am looking forward to working with them over the next two years.”