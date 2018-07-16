Briscoe set for permanent Leeds stay

Leeds Rhinos have offered Luke Briscoe a permanent deal with the club.

The free-scoring winger is currently with the Rhinos on a season-long loan from Featherstone and he has scored once in his two appearances so far.

Despite only being in the early stages of his latest stint with the club, League Express has learned the 24-year-old has been offered a deal to stay at Emerald Headingley Stadium beyond the current season.

Briscoe started his career at Leeds, making nine appearances in 2014 and 2016, before being allowed to leave.

However, since departing the Rhinos, he has made a mark for Rovers in the Championship, which culminated in him equalling a try-scoring record for tries in 17 consecutive games this season, matching the former Leeds player Eric Harris, who set the mark in 1937.

After scoring 30 tries in 21 appearances for Featherstone this year, Briscoe, the brother to fellow Leeds winger Tom, joined the Rhinos until the end of the season and scored on debut in the club’s defeat to Catalans Dragons.