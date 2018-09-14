Broncos face Cunningham battle

London Broncos coach Danny Ward says he would love to keep sought-after playmaker James Cunningham, but he knows it will be tough.

League Express revealed last week that Leeds, Huddersfield and Hull KR are all chasing the England Knights star.

The Broncos have held talks over a new deal to keep him in the capital, but Ward says uncertainty about which division they will be in next year isn’t helping. Ward said: “I’d love to keep him, but we know that James has had offers of interest elsewhere.

“It’s down to James to make a decision now.

“I really rate him as a player and he’s good for the group, a really popular member of the squad.

“We’d like to keep him, but it’s hard not knowing where we’re at for next season yet, or even what the league structure is.

“We want to step up our retaining and recruiting in the next few weeks, but it’s a little tricky for several clubs not knowing where we’re at.”

Ward’s only injury absentee for Sunday’s crucial clash with Toulouse was halfback Api Pewhairangi, who is out for the remainder of the season with a double fracture in his toe.