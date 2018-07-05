Broncos land powerhouse prop

London Broncos have completed the signing of front-row forward Daymeric Pelo from Limoux.

The 21-year-old has an impressive CV following spells within Gold Coast and Melbourne’s academies setups before joining the French outfit.

After impressing in Limoux’s run to the Grand Final, Pelo has now joined the Broncos as they look to secure a place in the Qualifiers.

“The reason I chose to come to London Broncos was because of the great young team they are building here,” he said.

“The coaching team were very honest and enthusiastic about their plans and ideas for the team too. It has also helped enormously that I have friends here too in the shape of Mark Ioane and his fiance Serah.

“I am really looking forward to working hard for a position in the team first as they have some great players in the positions in which I play & also having a really big end of the season with the Broncos which will hopefully lead to team success as well.”

Broncos head coach Danny Ward added: “We are very happy to give Daymeric an opportunity at the Broncos and are looking forward to working with him. He is a young, hungry forward with plenty of size and playing ability.”