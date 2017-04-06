Broncos make it too hot for the Roosters

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Brisbane Broncos were far too strong for Sydney Roosters tonight at Suncorp Stadium, winning 32-8 to earn their third victory of the season while inflicting the Roosters’ second defeat.

It was a thrilling performance by the Broncos and convincingly their best of the season against the strangely lethargic Roosters.

The Broncos built up an early 8-0 lead with an opening try from Anthony McCullough with Jordan Kahu adding the goal and then kicking a penalty for an 8-0 lead after ten minutes.

The Roosters equalised, however, with two well-created tries from Mitch Aubusson and Blake Ferguson, with Michael Gordon missing both conversions. But the scores were level 8-8 after 21 minutes.

The Broncos took a half-time lead, however, when Sam Thaiday scored a try that was again goaled by Kahu.

In the second half the Broncos gradually pulled further ahead with tries by Korbin Sims, James Roberts and David Mead, with Kahu adding two conversions and a penalty for a thoroughly convincing victory.

Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd (c), 20 David Mead, 3 James Roberts, 4 Tautau Moga, 5 Jordan Kahu, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Ben Hunt, 16 Herman Ese’ese, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Adam Blair, 14 Alex Glenn, 12 Matt Gillett, 13 Josh McGuire; Interchange: 8 Korbin Sims, 11 Sam Thaiday, 15 Tevita Pangai Junior, 18 Kodi Nikorima.

Roosters: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Blake Ferguson, 5 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Mitchell Pearce, 8 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9 Jake Friend (c) 10 Isaac Liu, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Mitchell Aubusson, 13 Aidan Guerra; Interchange: 14 Kane Evans, 15 Zane Tetevano, 16 Ryan Matterson, 17 Connor Watson.