Brough admits pressure is on Huddersfield as they look to finalise top eight place

Danny Brough concedes the pressure is on Huddersfield to win their next two games and finally put the lingering nightmare of a second successive season in the Qualifiers to bed.

The Giants have played themselves into a position where their destiny lies in their own hands heading into tonight’s clash with Widnes – where a victory, coupled with results elsewhere, could see them all-but in the top eight come Sunday night.

But Brough says it will take two wins to make totally sure – and they have identified their next two fixtures, home ties against the league’s bottom two of Widnes and Leigh – as the games to do it.

He said of the next three fixtures: “It’s a tough challenge I think; it’s like a mini 8s season. We’ve got to win two of the three to make sure of safety and it’s something we’ve got to work hard to do.

“I think that we can handle the expectation. Widnes have been good in their last few games and they’ve challenged the teams they’ve played, so we’re under no illusions about Friday night. They are a quality side. We have to turn up; the pressure is on us to win the next two games and I think it’s something we’ll have to do to survive the Qualifiers again.”

Brough knows all too well about how torturing the seven-week Qualifiers can be having experienced it last year – and he says it is something the Giants players have actively spoken about to ensure it remains fresh in the memory.

He said: “It’s awful. You’re not only thinking about yourselves, you’re thinking about the lads who do lose their jobs whatever happens.

“I don’t think it should come down to that – but I just hope I’m never in that situation again. We had a little chat a few weeks ago and it was mentioned, last year, and we’ve started doing the right things to win games since then.”

Huddersfield looked to be favourites to be in the bottom four come the split before a remarkable turnaround in form – and the Scotland captain says that he’s at least pleased they have given themselves the opportunity to not rely on results elsewhere.

He said: “We’ve started playing some decent rugby over the last ten weeks and we’ve really come good in the last six but I’m just praying we do a good job on Friday night.”