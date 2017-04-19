Brough banned – but Houston and Amor escape suspensions

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Widnes’ Chris Houston and St Helens counterpart Kyle Amor have both avoided suspensions at tonight’s RFL disciplinary hearings: but Huddersfield half-back Danny Brough was suspended.

Houston was hit with a Grade D Contact with Match Official charge following Widnes’ defeat to Warrington last Thursday – but the Australian forward pleaded not guilty, something an independent disciplinary committee agreed with.

Therefore, he avoided a ban – as did St Helens forward Kyle Amor, who had his Grade B High Tackle charge downgraded to a Grade A. The player was found guilty despite pleading not guilty, but he did not receive a suspension.

Meanwhile, Brough pleaded not guilty to a Grade B Foul and Abusive language towards a match official charge in the 50th minute of Huddersfield’s Super League match against Catalans Dragons last Wednesday. He was found guilty and received a one-match ban and a £300 fine.

Swinton’s Josh Barlow pleaded guilty to a Grade D Striking with elbow charge. He was banned for 4 games and fined £100.