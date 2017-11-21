Brough drops number six jersey at Huddersfield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Danny Brough will no longer wear the number six jersey at Huddersfield.

The halfback, who was controversially omitted from Scotland’s World Cup tour after being refused entry onto a flight, has been handed the number seven jersey by Giants coach Rick Stone in 2018.

Brough has worn number six since 2013, but Lee Gaskell has been awarded the jersey this year instead, with Brough being handed the vacant number seven jersey following Ryan Brierley’s exit last year.

Jordan Turner will wear number four while Sebastine Ikahihifo and Kruise Leeming have been rewarded for their performances last year with upgraded jerseys, with the duo being allocated numbers eight and nine respectively.

It means that Ryan Hinchliffe will wear number 13 next year while Jordan Rankin has been offered the number 15 shirt.

New signings Adam Walne and Colton Roche will wear numbers 20 and 25 respectively while Gene Ormsby has the highest number in the squad, wearing number 30.

1 Jake Mamo

2 Jermaine McGillvary

3 Leroy Cudjoe

4 Jordan Turner

5 Aaron Murphy

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Danny Brough

8 Sebastine Ikahihifo

9 Kruise Leeming

10 Shannon Wakeman

11 Tommy Symonds

12 Michael Lawrence

13 Ryan Hinchliffe

14 Dale Ferguson

15 Jordan Rankin

16 Oliver Roberts

17 Ukuma Ta’ai

18 Paul Clough

19 Daniel Smith

20 Adam Walne

21 Adam O’Brien

22 Darnell McIntosh

23 Tyler Dickinson

24 Alex Mellor

25 Colton Roche

26 Sam Wood

27 Matthew English

28 Jared Simpson

29 Jacob Wardle

30 Gene Ormsby