Brough drops number six jersey at Huddersfield
Danny Brough will no longer wear the number six jersey at Huddersfield.
The halfback, who was controversially omitted from Scotland’s World Cup tour after being refused entry onto a flight, has been handed the number seven jersey by Giants coach Rick Stone in 2018.
Brough has worn number six since 2013, but Lee Gaskell has been awarded the jersey this year instead, with Brough being handed the vacant number seven jersey following Ryan Brierley’s exit last year.
Jordan Turner will wear number four while Sebastine Ikahihifo and Kruise Leeming have been rewarded for their performances last year with upgraded jerseys, with the duo being allocated numbers eight and nine respectively.
It means that Ryan Hinchliffe will wear number 13 next year while Jordan Rankin has been offered the number 15 shirt.
New signings Adam Walne and Colton Roche will wear numbers 20 and 25 respectively while Gene Ormsby has the highest number in the squad, wearing number 30.
1 Jake Mamo
2 Jermaine McGillvary
3 Leroy Cudjoe
4 Jordan Turner
5 Aaron Murphy
6 Lee Gaskell
7 Danny Brough
8 Sebastine Ikahihifo
9 Kruise Leeming
10 Shannon Wakeman
11 Tommy Symonds
12 Michael Lawrence
13 Ryan Hinchliffe
14 Dale Ferguson
15 Jordan Rankin
16 Oliver Roberts
17 Ukuma Ta’ai
18 Paul Clough
19 Daniel Smith
20 Adam Walne
21 Adam O’Brien
22 Darnell McIntosh
23 Tyler Dickinson
24 Alex Mellor
25 Colton Roche
26 Sam Wood
27 Matthew English
28 Jared Simpson
29 Jacob Wardle
30 Gene Ormsby