Brough set for punching ban

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 27, 2017 15:13

Danny Brough is set to miss Huddersfield’s game with Castleford on Friday after being charged by the Match Review Panel.

The Giants halfback has been handed a Grade B punching charge following an incident with Leeds forward Carl Ablett, in which both players were sin-binned.

But the Scotland international is the only man to be charged, and with no early guilty plea, he will be suspended for one or two matches if he’s found guilty.

Brough is the only Super League player to be charged this week.

