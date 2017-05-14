Brown downs former club Widnes

Kevin Brown scored a hat-trick as Warrington Wolves edged out his former club Widnes Vikings 34-20 to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Greg Burke went over to give the visitors a lead on 15 minutes but Warrington responded through Ryan Atkins and Brown, the latter after Rhys Hanbury had been sinbinned, to earn a 12-6 half time lead.

Jay Chapelhow barged his way over early in the second half to restore parity before Patrick Ah Van slotted a simple penalty to give Widnes a narrow lead.

Wire hit the front moments later however as Brown dummied over for his second of the afternoon.

Stefan Ratchford slotted a penalty goal to extend the lead further but Ah Van converted his own try to level the game at 20-20 with little over 15 minutes to go.

Warrington and Brown weren’t done yet however as the former Viking touched down for his hat-trick.

Ah Van was forced from the field on a stretcher and Wire rubbed salt in Widnes’ wounds late on with Matty Russell and Chris Hill making the result far more comfortable.

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 5 Matty Russell, 34 Ben Westwood, 4 Ryan Atkins, 2 Tom Lineham, 6 Kevin Brown, 22 Declan Patton, 8 Chris Hill, 7 Kurt Gidley, 10 Ashton Sims, 24 Benjamin Jullien, 12 Jack Hughes, 14 Mike Cooper; Subs: 17 Dominic Crosby, 23 Joe Philbin, 27 Morgan Smith, 16 George King.

Tries: Atkins, Brown 3, Russell, Hill; Goals: Ratchford 5

Widnes: 1 Rhys Hanbury, 38 Lloyd Roby, 4 Charly Runciman, 37 Liam Walsh, 5 Patrick Ah Van, 6 Joe Mellor, 31 Jordan Johnstone, 10 Jack Buchanan, 33 Aaron Heremaia, 15 Gil Dudson, 13 Hep Cahill, 25 Tom Olbison, 18 Greg Burke; Subs: 20 Manase Manuokafoa, 8 Eamon O’Carroll, 35 Danny Walker, 23 Jay Chapelhow.

Tries: Burke, J. Chapelhow, Ah Van; Goals: Ah Van 4

A full report, photos and analysis will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.

