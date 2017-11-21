Brown to feature for England in semi-final despite concussion concern
Wayne Bennett has named an unchanged side for England’s World Cup semi-final with Tonga.
Kevin Brown has been selected at stand-off despite being taken off during the quarter-final victory over PNG due to a concussion.
The Warrington halfback was withdrawn at half-time with a grade one concussion but will play against the Mate Ma’a subject to medical clearance.
A statement released by England read: “Kevin Brown has been included in the squad this week subject to medical clearance.
“We will be following RLWC tournament protocol in the lead up to Saturday.”
Josh Hodgson has once again been named at hooker, with James Roby playing from the bench, while Sam Burgess will continue at second-row.
Meanwhile, Tonga have made two changes, with goal-kicking forward Sio Siua Taukeiaho returning to the squad after missing their victory over Lebanon through injury.
Catalans’ Sam Moa will miss out after being replaced by Peni Terepo.
ENGLAND
1 Gareth WIDDOP
2 Jermaine MCGILLVARY
3 Kallum WATKINS
4 John BATEMAN
5 Ryan HALL
6 Kevin BROWN
7 Luke GALE
8 Chris HILL
9 Josh HODGSON
10 James GRAHAM
11 Sam BURGESS
12 Elliott WHITEHEAD
13 Sean O’LOUGHLIN (c)
Subs
14 Alex WALMSLEY
15 Thomas BURGESS
16 Ben CURRIE
17 James ROBY
TONGA
1 William HOPOATE
2 Daniel TUPOU
3 Michael JENNINGS
4 Konrad HURRELL
5 David FUSITU’A
6 Tuimoala LOLOHEA
7 Mafoa’aeata HINGANO
8 Andrew FIFITA
9 Siliva HAVILI
10 Sio Siua TAUKEIAHO
11 Manu MA’U
12 Sika MANU (c)
13 Jason TAUMALOLO
Subs
14 Sione KATOA
15 Peni TEREPO
16 Tevita Pangai JUNIOR
17 Ben MURDOCH-MASILA