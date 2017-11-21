Brown to feature for England in semi-final despite concussion concern

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wayne Bennett has named an unchanged side for England’s World Cup semi-final with Tonga.

Kevin Brown has been selected at stand-off despite being taken off during the quarter-final victory over PNG due to a concussion.

The Warrington halfback was withdrawn at half-time with a grade one concussion but will play against the Mate Ma’a subject to medical clearance.

A statement released by England read: “Kevin Brown has been included in the squad this week subject to medical clearance.

“We will be following RLWC tournament protocol in the lead up to Saturday.”

Josh Hodgson has once again been named at hooker, with James Roby playing from the bench, while Sam Burgess will continue at second-row.

Meanwhile, Tonga have made two changes, with goal-kicking forward Sio Siua Taukeiaho returning to the squad after missing their victory over Lebanon through injury.

Catalans’ Sam Moa will miss out after being replaced by Peni Terepo.

ENGLAND

1 Gareth WIDDOP

2 Jermaine MCGILLVARY

3 Kallum WATKINS

4 John BATEMAN

5 Ryan HALL

6 Kevin BROWN

7 Luke GALE

8 Chris HILL

9 Josh HODGSON

10 James GRAHAM

11 Sam BURGESS

12 Elliott WHITEHEAD

13 Sean O’LOUGHLIN (c)

Subs

14 Alex WALMSLEY

15 Thomas BURGESS

16 Ben CURRIE

17 James ROBY

TONGA

1 William HOPOATE

2 Daniel TUPOU

3 Michael JENNINGS

4 Konrad HURRELL

5 David FUSITU’A

6 Tuimoala LOLOHEA

7 Mafoa’aeata HINGANO

8 Andrew FIFITA

9 Siliva HAVILI

10 Sio Siua TAUKEIAHO

11 Manu MA’U

12 Sika MANU (c)

13 Jason TAUMALOLO

Subs

14 Sione KATOA

15 Peni TEREPO

16 Tevita Pangai JUNIOR

17 Ben MURDOCH-MASILA