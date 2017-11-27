Brown reveals how close he came to missing England’s World Cup semi-final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Kevin Brown has admitted it was touch and go in his battle to be passed fit for the semi-final.

The England halfback suffered a concussion against Papua New Guinea in the World Cup quarter-final and was a doubt for the last four clash with Tonga.

However, the Warrington ace was given the green light to play on Friday and played a lead role as England bagged a first World Cup final for 22 years.

But Brown admitted there was a time when it appeared it may not happen.

“It was tough,” he said.

“It was out of my hands. I had so many scans and met loads of specialists and do a variety of things. Thankfully I passed all the tests. I felt good after the incident against PNG, but after Scott Taylor showed the physio the replay he wasn’t happy to keep me on.

“I know my body I’ve had that many concussions that I know when I’m right and not. I knew I was right at the start of the week but I only got cleared on Friday. The lads gave me a sarcastic clap in training, but it was great to be involved and play in the biggest game of my life.”

Brown now faces the prospect of an even bigger game – the World Cup final.

“At my age I never thought I would do it,” he admitted.

“We need to go up a couple of gears and if we can play like we did in the first 70 minutes I don’t think we’ll be far off.

“I know they’re an unbelievable side with underdogs across the board, but it’s something I want to remember forever and have no regrets after.”