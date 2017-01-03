Brownies brush aside Wyke in Hull decider

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson January 3, 2017 09:00

Brownies brush aside Wyke in Hull decider

 

 

It was one-way traffic yesterday as Brownies Bulldogs cruised to a 50-0 win over Hull Wyke in the Hull ARL’s Tom Beautiman Cup Final at West Hull.

Brownies will hope to take that form into Saturday’s Clive Sullivan Round Robin Cup clash at Bransholme Dales. Hull Wyke, meanwhile, will seek to regroup in the home GMB Division One fixture with Cottingham Tigers.

 

Result

Monday 2 January 2017

TOM BEAUTIMAN CUP FINAL: Brownies Bulldogs 50 Hull Wyke 0 (at West Hull).

Fixtures

Saturday 7 January 2017

GMB LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: East Hull v Reckitts; Lambwath Lions v North Hull Knights.

DIVISION ONE: Hull Wyke v Cottingham Tigers.

CLIVE SULLIVAN ROUND ROBIN CUP: Bransholme Dales v Brownie Bulldogs.

 

 

