Buchanan to leave Widnes

Widnes Vikings forward Jack Buchanan will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Australian forward has been unable to come to terms on a new deal with the club and will move on when his contract expires at the end of the season.

He joined the club from Wests Tigers midway through 2016 and has made 39 appearances for the club.

Head coach, Denis Betts, said: “Whilst we offered Jack a contract extension that we felt recognised his value to the team, we were unfortunately unable to come to an agreement.

“Jack has been a great ambassador for the Vikings and an excellent player on the field, and he leaves with our respect.”

He is the sixth Vikings played to be confirmed as a departure from the club’s 2017 squad. Eamon O’Carroll and Chris Bridge have retired, while Manase Manuofakoa, Corey Thompson and Tom Armstrong will all leave the club at the end of the current campaign.