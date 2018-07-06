Buckley keen for extended run in Widnes side

Widnes youngster Owen Buckley is desperate to keep his place in the Widnes side ahead of tonight’s game with league leaders St Helens

The winger made a try-scoring debut in the club’s narrow defeat to Hull FC last week and impressed for Francis Cummins’ side.

With a daunting trip to Saints up next, Buckley is keen to get another shot at life in Super League with his boyhood club.

“It’s going to be hard, as we have some good wingers,” admitted Buckley.

“I’ve just got to try and perform when I get my chance. Franny (Cummins) told me it was up to me to take my chance, so hopefully I’ve impressed him enough so he’ll give me another chance.”

Last week’s defeat cemented Widnes’ place in the Qualifiers following the league split. But despite their terrible run of form, the youngster believes things are changing for the better.

“It’s a lonely place but we’re all positive,” he said.

“It feels like us against the world almost and we’re all positive with each other.

“You can see us improving in training, we’re improving massively. On gameday, we just need to get that win and get over that little hurdle of closing a game out and winning.”