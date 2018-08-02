Bulldogs dent Brisbane’s top-four hopes

Canterbury Bulldogs dented Brisbane Broncos’ top-four hopes with a 36-22 victory at ANZ Stadium.

Rhyse Martin gave the Bulldogs the lead before Jamayne Isaako missed the Broncos’ chance to level. It got worse for Brisbane when they butchered a try opportunity. Anthony Milford kicked for Darius Boyd but the centre knocked on when attempting to ground the ball.

They were punished when the Bulldogs cleaned up Brisbane’s short drop-out allowing Josh Jackson to dive over. Jackson then turned provider with a great cut-out pass to Kerrod Holland. Holland kicked in-field for Hopoate.

Korbin Sims’ introduction sparked Brisbane into action. He ran onto a short ball from Andrew McCullough to crash over. He was then on hand to receive an inside pass from Kodi Nikorima after the halves combined for Brisbane. His hat-trick try almost came just before the break but he was ruled to have performed a double movement.

Half-time came at the right time for the Bulldogs, they were able to get back to how they were playing in the opening 20 minutes. A great move from right to left ended with Brett Morris crossing. Then Matt Frawley crashed over soon after to extend Canterbury’s lead to 16.

Still only twelve minutes into the second half, the Bulldogs had their third try of the half. Lachlan Lewis’ kick was batted down to Josh Morris who had enough strength to twist away from James Roberts.

Anthony Milford and Isaako scored consolation tries for Brisbane but it was too late by then.

Bulldogs: Hopoate, B Morris, J Morris, Holland, R Smith, Frawley, Marshall-King, Tolman, Lichaa, Fualalo, Jackson, Martin, Elliott; Interchanges: Brown, Eastwood, Ogden, C Smith

Tries: Jackson, Hopoate, B Morris, Frawley, J Morris; Goals: Martin 8

Broncos: Isaako, Oates, Roberts, Boyd, Kahu, Milford, Nikorima, Lodge, McCullough, Thaiday, Glenn, Pangai jnr, McGuire; Interchanges: Staggs, Ofahengaue, Sims, Fifita

Tries: Sims 2, Milford, Isaako; Goals: Isaako 3

