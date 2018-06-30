Bulldogs shock Knights in Newcastle

The Canterbury Bulldogs came back from a 16-12 half-time deficit today at McDonald Jones Stadium with two early second-half tries from Reimis Smith and Jeremy Marshall-King to help them power their way to a shock 16-36 victory just days after they had parted company with Moses Mbye and Aaron Woods.

Bulldogs centre Kerrod Holland scored two first-half tries, but the Knights had responded with a double by stand-off Connor Watson and one from prop Herman Ese’ese and few expected the Bulldogs to take control in the second half, which they did with those early tries, while adding late scores from Fa’amuna Brown and Josh Jackson to seal an impressive victory.

Knights: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Sione Mata’utia, 4 Cory Denniss, 5 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6 Connor Watson, 7 Jack Cogger, 8 Herman Ese’ese, 9 Slade Griffin, 10 Josh King, 11 Sam Stone, 12 Mitchell Barnett, 13 Aidan Guerra (c); Interchange: 14 Danny Levi, 15 Chris Heighington, 17 Jacob Lillyman, 18 Jamie Buhrer (c)

Tries: Watson 2, Ese’ese; Goals: Sio 2

Bulldogs: 1 Will Hopoate, 2 Brett Morris, 3 Kerrod Holland, 4 Marcelo Montoya, 5 Reimis Smith, 6 Lachlan Lewis, 7 Jeremy Marshall-King, 8 Aiden Tolman, 9 Michael Lichaa, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Josh Jackson (c), 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Adam Elliott; Interchange: 14 Fa’amanu Brown, 15 Danny Fualalo, 16 Ofahiki Ogden, 17 Greg Eastwood

Tries: Holland 2, Smith, Marshall-King, Brown, Jackson; Goals: Martin 6

For full coverage of the weekend’s NRL games see Monday’s edition of League Express, available in shops and online from Sunday night.