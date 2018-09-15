Bulldogs taking shape

Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin is happy with the way his 2019 squad is coming together after French playmaker Louis Jouffret became the latest player to re-sign.

Jouffret, who has spent time with Catalans, Warrington and Whitehaven, quickly became a favourite at the club after initially joining in July.

Diskin said: “We’re building well looking towards next season. “Louis is a great signing for us, he’s already a key member of the squad and we’re thrilled to have him on board for 2019.”

Jouffret himself said: “I’m very happy here at Batley and am looking forward to a full season with the squad.

“I’d like to thank the supporters and everyone at the club for the warm welcome I have had and BISSA and their members for making the move possible.”

The Jouffret capture has been made with the help of supporters group BISSA, and he is the latest retention for next season. Utility back Keenan Tomlinson also put pen to paper last week after having impressed in his first season at the club.

The pair join Sam Smeaton, Michael Ward, Johnny Campbell, Wayne Reittie and Alastair Leak in signing new contracts, while others such as Dominic Brambani were already contracted for next year. Among the incoming players at the Bulldogs is expected to be Rochdale scrum-half Danny Yates.