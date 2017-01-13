Bulls build up for Challenge Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bridgend Blue Bulls are preparing for their forthcoming Ladbrokes Challenge Cup first round tie by playing a friendly match against South East Wales Students this Sunday, 15 January, at Pyle RFC (kick-off 2.00pm) writes Ian Golden.

The Student side will be solely selected from two establishments, University of South Wales and Cardiff Metropolitan University, with some of their players aiming for a place in Wales’ Student World Cup side in the summer. Their respective head coaches Rob Davies and Anthony Loxton will be joint coaches on the day.

The Bulls have been drawn away to London Chargers in the Cup match that will be played on Saturday 28 January, and their team manager Steve Smith says that the encounter this Sunday will be vital preparation for them.

“It’s good for us to get back into training and getting game time before the Challenge Cup,” he said. “The interest from the draw has boosted our participation numbers and strengthened our squad for the upcoming season.

“We competed last year in the Cup but were well beaten in Cumbria especially as we were able to field a full side. A London trip is far more inviting and I think we’ll be very competitive in that game. This Sunday’s clash against the Students is a big test for us.”

BRIDGEND (from): Jack Dryden, Stuart Robson, Nicky Giles, John Lloyd, Lewis Hughes, Gareth Howells, Joe Symons, Aaron Harries, Nathan Morgan, Nathan Hawkins, Matt Brook, Scott Johnson, Brodie Watkins, Dale Wood, Keiron Tomlin, Lewis Rees, Marc Orpin, Lee Murphy, Scott Walker, Thomas Pascoe, Dai Griggs, Lewis Allen, Jarad Jones.

WALES STUDENTS (from): Gethin Thomas, Harry Boots, George Jenkins, Daf Green, Joey Symons, Josh Barden, Ross Morgan, Kyle Garnett, Will Poole, Ash Stephenson, Jordan Hylton, Will Astill (all Cardiff Met), Liam Hook, Jarad Hinnem, Cai Fitter, Ieuan Griffiths, Osian Evans, Jamie Leech, David Odemu, Aiden James, Josh Gillett, George James, Callum Jenkins, Reuben Hoare (all USW).