Bulls confirm Rohan Smith departure

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rohan Smith will not be the new head coach of Bradford.

In a short statement, Bradford’s new co-owner Andrew Chalmers confirmed that the club was set to begin its search for a new head coach after disagreements with Smith on a number of matters.

“There were various points that both parties disagreed on and it was decided that both the club and the former coach of Bradford Bulls would not move forward together.”

Graham Lowe added: “I fully understand the difficulties faced by the club and I know it has been a tough few months for Rohan. We appreciate all he did for the Bradford Bulls and the support he has given the playing group.

“We are focused on bringing in a new proven and experienced coach as soon as possible and that recruitment process is underway. We expect to provide an update on this shortly.”