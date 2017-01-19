Bulls forward Kavanagh set to sign for Hull Kingston Rovers

42 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ben Kavanagh is on the verge of signing for Hull Kingston Rovers, TotalRL understands.

Kavanagh has turned down the opportunity to join the new Bradford club and will instead sign a two-year deal with the Robins.

The former Widnes forward has been linked with a number of clubs since the demise of Bradford Bulls, with Swinton Lions understood to have offered him a deal.

However, the 28-year-old has opted to link up with Tim Sheens’ side, which will help Rovers fill the void left by Dane Tilse, who decided to retire.

Kavanagh will become the ninth player to sign a new deal with another club following Bradford’s liquidation.