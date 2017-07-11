Bulls keen on Cox

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls are weighing up a move for Sheffield prop Jordan Cox, according to League Express.

Cox has been unable to nail down a regular place at the Eagles of late and could be available before the July 21 signing deadline.

A deal is not yet thought to have been finalised, but if successful could boost Bradford’s front row options.

A Hull Kingston Rovers junior, Cox spent last season with Warrington Wolves before joining Sheffield.

