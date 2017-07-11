Bulls keen on Cox

League Express
By League Express July 11, 2017 10:47

Bulls keen on Cox

Bradford Bulls are weighing up a move for Sheffield prop Jordan Cox, according to League Express.

Cox has been unable to nail down a regular place at the Eagles of late and could be available before the July 21 signing deadline.

A deal is not yet thought to have been finalised, but if successful could boost Bradford’s front row options.

A Hull Kingston Rovers junior, Cox spent last season with Warrington Wolves before joining Sheffield.

Read the full story and more from around the Championship in League Express today, available in stores or online at totalrl.com/le.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

League Express
By League Express July 11, 2017 10:47

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions