Bulls land Bustin on permanent deal

Bradford Bulls have completed the signing of prop Callum Bustin on a permanent basis.

The forward has become a firm favourite at Odsal during a loan spell with Castleford and has now agreed to stay with the club next year.

Bustin has made 15 appearances this season, scoring four tries on his way to establishing himself as one of the best forwards in League 1.

“Castleford have been great with us,” said head coach John Kear.

“We have agreed terms with Callum for next year and part of that agreement is that he is released from Castleford, so he becomes our players for 18 months,” said head coach John Kear, who is sponsored by Bradford Bulls Banter for 2018.

“We have got a really good relationship with Jon Wells and Darrell Powell and I would like to thank them for their help with James Green and Callum.

“He is young, raw and an emerging prospect, but he is also 119kg, so he is big. He’ll benefit from James Green being here, just as he looks up to Steve Crossley, as a sort of mentor and leader, as all of the forward pack do.

“It’s part of the management of the playing group, Stuart Duffy makes sure that we abide by the strict rules and he’s very good at knowing the RFL by-laws.

“A big plus point is that Callum is no longer on loan, he is a Bradford Bulls player, therefore it opens up a further opportunity for someone else should we require that.”