Bulls land former Cas and Keighley talent

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls have signed Jamel Goodall on a one-year deal.

The 20-year-old has become the latest player to sign for the Bulls as their squad takes shape ahead of 2018.

The utility forward impressed during his time at Halifax Elite Rugby Academy and earned a contract with Keighley, before joining the Tigers.

His abilities were recognised with an international call-up for Jamaica, playing alongside current Bradford forward Ross Peltier against France.

“He is a powerful fast young man and we feel that we can offer him a great opportunity for him to prove himself in our training programme,” said co-owner Andrew Chalmers.

“Jamel is a very keen young man and has brilliant characteristics in his play. This is a great opportunity for him to show everyone what he is made of.

“The young man is having a great pre-season with us thus far and anything that we can do to aid his player development is a top priority. He is an exciting young talent and we are delighted to have him in our ranks.”