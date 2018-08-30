Bulls land Green on permanent deal

Bradford Bulls have confirmed the signing of James Green for the 2019 season.

The Castleford prop has spent the last month on loan with the Bulls but has now signed a permanent deal with the club, as first revealed by TotalRL.com.

He has made seven appearances, scoring two tries.

“We are really pleased with him and he has come from Castleford on a fair period of time,” said head coach John Kear.

“We have had a good look at him, he’s had a good look at us and I think everybody will see he does add something to that middle channel and a bit of experience that we might have lacked.

“I think he compliments players like Steve Crossley very well because he is a different type of middle component.

“I am absolutely delighted that he has decided to commit himself to us for the next year, and we hope that it is in the championship.”