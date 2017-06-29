Bulls land Wakefield centre on permanent deal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls have signed Ashley Gibson from Wakefield on a deal until the end of 2018.

The outside back has spent his entire career in Super League following spells with Leeds, Salford, Castleford and Wakefield.

“We’ve been talking about it for a few days and last night it came to life,” Gibson said.

“It happened really fast, I got the contract emailed through and then came up to the club. I got my boots on straight away and got into training.

“I’ve been in Super League for a few years now, so I hope that I can bring some of my experience to the side. It’s something that I’m really looking forward to and hope we can kick on.

“It’s a really young squad and I think I’m one of the oldest in the team. There are some real exciting young lads and hopefully, with a bit of experience we can bring them through.

“When I trained, everyone seemed in really good spirits having a laugh and training really well but they all got serious when they needed to.”

Head coach Geoff Toovey added: “We don’t have to train him, he can step straight in and carry on from where he left off. A person of his quality and experience can step right in, he trained with us today, he felt at home and didn’t miss a beat really. I’m sure he’ll be well regarded by the fans and fellow players,” said Toovey.

“I’m sure that he will help enhance and bring some tenacity to the club when things get tough in a game.

“The Bradford club is a place where people want to play, it has a lot of history and status in the game, so I’m not surprised but I’m very grateful and hopefully he can help us finish the year strongly.”

The former Wakefield centre is looking forward to working with Toovey: “He has loads of experience from the NRL, I spoke to him briefly this morning and trained then, he has some good things in place,” said Gibson.

“He’s someone you look up to and can learn quite a bit off him.”