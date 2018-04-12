Bulls secure double loan swoop

Bradford Bulls have completed the signings of Jy Hitchcox and James Laithwaite on month-long loan deals.

The pair have joined from Castleford Tigers and Toronto Wolfpack respectively in order to earn more game time having struggled to establish themselves at their parent club this year.

Hitchcox played in last year’s Grand Final as the Tigers fell to defeat to Leeds Rhinos and will help replace Jake Butler-Fleming, whose loan spell has ended.

Meanwhile, former Warrington back-rower Laithwaite has played just once for the Wolfpack this year in victory over Swinton Lions.

“I have to applaud Andrew Chalmers who has backed us once again,” said head coach John Kear.

“James has got a very good CV and was schooled in Warrington.

“He isn’t playing much at Toronto, so we have secured him for the month and he will feature against Coventry, but unfortunately, he will be cup tied.

“Jy is going to replace Jake Butler-Fleming who has returned to Toronto. He is a player that ran out in the Grand Final against Leeds, so that is a measure of the quality of player that we have.

“He’ll be rivalling Ethan Ryan for some of the spectacular finishes that he’s got. They may well end up playing as a centre, wing pairing. I want to find out where Jy will be most effective for us.

“He is a renowned full back as Featherstone fans know and has been on the wing at Castleford and he has played centre in the NRL, so he has a good pedigree.”