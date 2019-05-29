Bulls sign Lilley on permanent deal

Bradford Bulls have signed halfback Jordan Lilley on a permanent two-year deal, committing him to the Bulls until at least the end of the 2021 season.

The 22-year-old is currently midway through an 18-month loan spell from Leeds Rhinos, but has now put pen-to-paper to extend his stay in the red, amber and black.

Lilley has played a key role in the Bulls’ Challenge Cup run so far in 2019, slotting the winning field-goal against Featherstone Rovers before a man-of-the-match display in the Round Six defeat of the Rhinos.

Head coach John Kear has hailed Lilley’s contributions in a Bradford shirt as the Bulls fought off Super League interest to secure his signature.

“We are over the moon to have him on board for the next two years – he is clearly happy here and he is constantly improving week by week,” said Kear.

“He has contributed massively since he came to the club last year. He has come up with some big plays in the last few weeks and his attitude is fantastic; he is always eager to learn.

“He has a great connection with the fans and the important thing for us is his best years are ahead of him and we look forward to seeing that progression.”

Having extended his stay under Kear, Lilley has spoken of his eagerness to kick on in a Bradford Bulls shirt.

“I am made up to have signed with the club for the next two years,” said Lilley.

“I want to be in that team that takes the Bradford Bulls all the way back to Super League.

“We are working towards that and I am looking forward to the challenge.”