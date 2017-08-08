Burgess bro not heading to Castleford

42 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers will not be signing South Sydney Rabbitohs and England star Tom Burgess, TotalRL understands.

Speculation has been rife this week after the Tigers CEO Steve Gill confirmed the club was close to confirming the signing the arrival of an English forward for 2018.

However, it’s believed the player in question is not Burgess twin Tom.

The 25-year-old has made 18 appearances for the Rabbitohs this season and featured in the England’s World Cup warm-up match with Samoa earlier this year.

He remains under contract with his NRL club next season and there are no plans for him to leave the club before that.

One player who has been linked with a move to the Tigers is current Newcastle Knights back-row Joe Wardle.

25-year-old Wardle, who only joined Newcastle from Super League club Huddersfield ahead of the current campaign, is understood to be keen on a return to England.

League Express reported on June 18th that the Tigers were the front-runners to secure his services despite interest from Warrington Wolves.

Although Wardle is a Scottish international, he was born in Halifax and is indeed English, meaning he fits the criteria Gill disclosed.