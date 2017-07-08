Burgess hat-trick ends Wigan’s Qualifiers scare

29 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Joe Burgess notched a hat-trick as Wigan Warriors sealed a top eight finish with a 32-10 win at struggling Catalans Dragons.

George Williams created the first try of the game after a tight opening 20 minutes as his kick was landed on by Burgess, with the former adding the touchline conversion.

Vincent Duport cut the deficit five minutes later before Williams notched a penalty goal to give the Warriors an 8-4 half time lead.

Duport completed his brace early in the second half, with Luke Walsh’s conversion edging the Dragons in front.

Williams sent over another two-pointer to level the game once again before Burgess touched down his second to snatch the lead back.

The stand-off then went over for a try of his own before converting for a 20-10 lead with under 15 minutes to go.

Sam Tompkins added another score late on before Burgess completed his hat-trick as the Warriors piled more misery on their hosts.

Catalans: 1 Tony Gigot, 2 Jodie Broughton, 3 Krisnan Inu, 4 Brayden Wiliame, 18 Vincent Duport, 6 Luke Walsh, 22 Lucas Albert, 8 Sam Moa, 9 Paul Aiton, 10 Remi Casty, 11 Louis Anderson, 12 Justin Horo, 17 Jason Baitieri; Subs: 14 Julian Bousquet, 23 Alrix Da Costa, 25 Thibaud Margalet, 26 Lambert Belmas.

Tries: Duport 2; Goals: Walsh 1.

Wigan: 1 Sam Tomkins, 36 Tom Davies, 3 Anthony Gelling, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 George Williams, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 9 Michael McIlorum, 19 Ryan Sutton, 14 John Bateman, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Sean O’Loughlin; Subs: 15 Tony Clubb, 16 Sam Powell, 17 Taulima Tautai, 20 Willie Isa.

Tries: Burgess 3, Williams, Tompkins; Goals: Williams 6.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.