Burgess not ruling out NRL return

Joe Burgess has refused to rule out an NRL return in the future.

The winger, who was the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year in 2014, ended a one-year hiatus from Wigan after an unsuccessful 2016 spell at Sydney Roosters.

However, the 22-year-old impressed after joining South Sydney Rabbitohs midway through the season and was even offered a deal by the NRL club just days after agreeing to return to the Warriors.

While Burgess refused to go back on his commitment to his hometown club, he admitted that he could be tempted to return Down Under at the end of his three-year deal at the Super League Champions.

“I’m still young and I’ve still got time to go back if I want to,” he said.

“My Wigan contract takes me to 25, so there is plenty of time yet. I couldn’t say now whether I’ll go. I’m just concentrating on playing and winning things with Wigan. Once I start winning things I might consider it, but then again I might want to stay and win some more.

“The Rabbitohs were keen to keep me, but I couldn’t go back on my own team. If I was going to a different team I reckon I’d have considered staying, but I’m too loyal to Wigan.

“Once I got a run of games I felt myself getting better. If I’d had that chance at the start of the season I’d have probably stayed, to be honest. I didn’t come back because I was missing home or anything like that; I came back because I missed playing rugby.”

In his year away, the England flier missed out on the opportunity to avenge one big shortcoming in his career – to win at Old Trafford.

Burgess was in attendance for the club’s victory over Warrington, and he admitted that he was envious of his team-mates when they lifted the Super League crown.

“It was tough to watch,” he said.

“It was weird watching it. I enjoyed it, don’t get me wrong, I felt like a fan again getting too involved in it with everybody in the stand.

“I was very jealous of them, but I’m glad they did it because they deserved it.”

