Burgess receives knee injury boost

Sam Burgess’ knee injury is not as bad as first feared.

The England star is set to return in “the next few weeks” after consultation with a knee specialist.

Burgess limped off during the first-half of England’s defeat to Australia and didn’t return as England went down 18-4.

Initial fears were that Slammin’ Sam had suffered a medial ligament injury, and would miss three to four weeks of action.

However, Wayne Bennett has now confirmed that the 28-year-old is likely to return earlier than expected.

“He’ll be a loss, but we expect to see him back soon in the next few weeks and pushing for a place in the squad as we aim to make the quarter and semi-finals.

“Sam’s a tough player and he will be doing everything required of him to get fit again. We’ve got a good team here and everyone is behind each other, on and off the field.”