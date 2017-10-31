Burgess refuses to rule out Super League return

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Tom Burgess has admitted he would be open to a Super League return in the future.

The South Sydney star is under contract at the Rabbitohs until the end of 2019.

However, he admitted that the prospect of returning to Super League thereafter is an attractive one.

Burgess will be 27 at the end of his current deal, and when asked about coming back to Super League after that he said: “I wouldn’t say no.

“Never say never. You don’t know where your career can turn in two or three years time. I do miss my mates back at home, I keep in contact with them most days so that would probably be a driving factor.

“The way Super League is going it’s continually growing and expanding. There’s always new teams being added to the fold and they’re always trying to do new things. It’s exciting times going on in England so I’ll definitely keep an eye what’s going on.”