Burgess signs for Salford

Salford Red Devils have confirmed the signing of Luke Burgess from Catalans Dragons.

Burgess, the eldest brother of England internationals Sam, Tom and George, has linked up with the club for a second stint after spending last season with Catalans.

The prop endured a frustrating campaign with the Dragons, with a knee injury ending his season at the start of April.

He had joined the French club after a short spell with Salford in 2016, making eight appearances for Ian Watson’s side.

A Grand Final winner with Leeds, the 30-year-old spent several years in the NRL with South Sydney and Manly, winning the NRL in 2014 during his time with the Rabbitohs.

Watson said: “We’re delighted to bring Luke back to the club. He’s going to be another big signing for us going forward.

“I’ve been keeping tabs on him since Luke impressed in his spell with us at the end of 2016 and bringing him back is massive for us.

“Luke’s performance in the Million Pound Game stands out as his attitude to get a quick play-the-ball created our first try and enabled us to be able to shift the point of attack.

“In the second half when we were low on numbers he played big minutes and when there were tough carries to be taken Luke always turned up and his desire in defence was first class.

“He gives us even more size and power to our already solid pack and he adds a lot of experience which will help the younger lads in the squad.”

Salford Red Devils CEO, Ian Blease, said: “Luke is a great player and there is no doubt he’ll strengthen our squad next season.

“He was an excellent leader for us in his previous stint with the Club and I’m looking forward to watching him get back out on the field with the Salford Red Devils shirt on.

“We’re delighted to have got this deal over the line and we are close to sealing another couple of players. Our squad is taking shape ahead of next season and is already looking strong.”