Burrow insists Leeds have nothing to prove to anyone in 2017

Long-serving Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow has insisted the former Super League champions have nothing to prove to anyone other than themselves in 2017.

After sweeping aside all before them in 2015 and winning the treble, 2016 was a markedly tougher year for Leeds, after finishing in the bottom four of Super League before ultimately preserving their top-flight status in the Qualifiers.

But Burrow has stressed to TotalRL that the Rhinos do not have to consider external pressure – they only have to prove they’re good enough to themselves.

He said: “Every year is different but it seems to be different this year because last year was so disappointing. Everyone is wanting to put some things right and we’ve been working hard and we’re really dedicated to starting well this year.

“We’ve got it to prove to ourselves. It was not good enough last year for a number of reasons but you want to become better – although we needed that season to end so we could move on. We’ve nothing to prove to anyone other than ourselves.”