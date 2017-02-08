Burrow keen to play on beyond 2017 season as he prepares for milestone game

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos stalwart Rob Burrow brings up his 500th career appearance tomorrow night in their Super League opener against St Helens – and he has admitted he would be keen to play on beyond the upcoming season.

Burrow is out of contract at the end of this season, which begins for the Rhinos with a trip to the Totally Wicked Stadium to take on the Saints.

And having spent his whole career at the Rhinos, he insisted he still wants to be a part of the club beyond 2017 – ideally for as long as possible.

“I’d love to play on,” he said. “It depends on the body, but I’d like to play as long as I can do a job for Leeds.”

This season will be Burrow’s 17th in the professional game, but he admitted he still retains the same buzz he did as when he was a teenager.

“If you ask any of the lads, they’ll say I’m the biggest kid there, even though I’m probably the oldest,” Burrow said. “I love this, it’s hard not to have fun and enjoy it when you’re around your mates every day.

“The day that goes, I’ll pack it in. But, while ever I’m enjoying it and I feel healthy, I’ll keep going.

“There’s a lot of great talent coming through at Leeds, that’s how me and Danny (McGuire) came up, through the youth system, and I’m really proud that we’ve been able to play so many games,” he added.

“While ever we can do a job, I’m sure we’ll carry on playing together.”