Burrow set for Leeds return

Rob Burrow is in line to make his return from injury after being named in Leeds’ 19-man squad to take on Wakefield.

The Rhinos have been without the 34-year-old, who will retire at the end of the season, for the last nine games due to a shoulder injury.

However, he is back for the trip to Wakefield as Leeds look to build on last week’s victory over Wigan.

He replaces Brett Ferres in the squad, who is struggling with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Wakefield have left Mason Caton-Brown out of their 19-man squad following their heavy defeat to Huddersfield last week.

The former Salford speedster has been replaced by Max Jowitt in the only change to last week’s squad.

Wakefield squad to face Leeds: Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hasson, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Tupou, Williams, Wood.

Leeds squad to face Wakefield: Ablett, Briscoe, Burrow, Cuthbertson, Delaney, Garrett, Golding, Hall, Jones-Buchanan, Keinhorst, Lilley, McGuire, Moon, Mullally, Parcell, Singleton, Sutcliffe, Ward, Watkins