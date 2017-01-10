Burrow: We’ve got nothing to prove

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rob Burrow insists Leeds only have something to prove to themselves in 2017.

The veteran Rhinos playmaker believes Leeds are capable of fighting for silverware this year, despite a disappointing campaign in 2016.

Some don’t believe the 2015 treble winners have what it takes to compete for honours this year, but Burrow believes they can prove their naysayers wrong this year.

“I think we’ve got it to prove to ourselves,” he said.

“We’ve not got to prove it to anybody but ourselves and our loyal supporters who have been with us through thick and thin.”

Meanwhile, Burrow believes his hometown club Castleford have become viable title contenders.

“Cas, as we mentioned, are getting better and better every year.

“They’ve got a fantastic coach in Daryl Powell and obviously with the acquisition of Zak we know what he can do. I think you have to put Cas in those top contenders.”

Listen to the full interview here.