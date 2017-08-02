Burundi pushes forward Despite Hardships

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Despite a lack of equipment and resources, and largely isolated from fellow rugby league organisations, the Burundi Rugby League continues to push the sport’s profile in east Africa’s Great Lakes region. Led by president and founder, Jean Du Christ Rusiga, BRL has played a series of development games around the capital city, Bujumbura.

Rugby league balls supplied by the RLEF and RLIF have been strategically deployed to support the youth teams playing in the Muha and Ntahangwa districts of Bujumbura. But more basic equipment is needed to allow BRL’s ambitious and industrious leaders to grow the game more systematically.

Middle East Africa Director, Remond Safi is acutely aware of that need – not only in Burundi but in his own, growing geographical area of responsibility.

“Our search for grants globally for Burundi is ongoing, as is seeking sponsors,” explained Safi. “We have worked with a sports consultancy, and just two weeks ago sent them leads to submit more applications on behalf of all the African nations.

“While we have been successful in obtaining grants for other nations in the MEA, so far, we have been unsuccessful with Burundi, which is really frustrating. I’m confident we will manage to find commercial partners to support their activities but it is a difficult, competitive environment.”

The indefatigable President Rusiga, who created the Burundi Rugby League in 2015, has been proactive despite many setbacks and is not deterred him from his mission.

“As leaders of the game we will always try to find a way to succeed and will stay true to the task we have set ourselves,” said Rusiga. “But more than just succeed for the game’s sake, we see the rugby league project as a way to look after the welfare of our players, by creating a solid infrastructure and protecting of their human rights.

“The sport must continue to seek extra investment to support infrastructure projects and sustainability,” he said. “This is our dream in Burundi and we will continue to pursue it.”

Burundi’s closest official rugby league neighbour is Ethiopia, over 2,000 km away, and similarly challenged, so in seeking the extra stimulus that representative football provides, the BRL looked closer to home. To date, however, a planned game against another aspiring rugby league nation, the Democratic Republic of Congo (as yet not yet affiliated to the RLIF) has had to be shelved due to lack of funding.