Bussey handed ten match ban

Jack Bussey, the Toronto Wolfpack forward, has been banned for TEN MATCHES after being found guilty of biting.

The Wolfpack forward, who was stood down by the club following the incident, has been found guilty of the Grade F charge while he was also charged for a high tackle.

Toulouse centre Bastien Ader made a complaint to the referee during their defeat to the Wolfpack, with television replays showing an alleged bit by the Toronto forward.

He has now been found guilty and received an eight-match ban, while he has also been handed an additional two-match suspension for the high tackle.