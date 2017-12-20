Bye for holders in Xamax BARLA National Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hunslet Club Parkside, who under Castleford hooker Paul McShane, Martin Rowse and Sam Thorpe lifted the Xamax BARLA National Cup in style last season with an emphatic victory over Fryston Warriors, have been given a bye in the first round of the 2018 competition.

So have 2016 winners Thornhill Trojans and long-term cup giants Sharlston Rovers, alongside Colchester outfit Eastern Rhinos.

Orrell St James, who have entered two teams, have both sides involved in the first round.

The full draw is: Ellenborough Rangers v Wigan St Cuthbert’s; Doncaster Toll Bar v Oldham St Anne’s; Orrell St James v Upton; West Bank v Batley Boys; Seaton Rangers v Orrell St James A; Hensingham v West Hull; Queens v Haydock. Byes: East Leeds, Eastern Rhinos, Glasson Rangers, Hunslet Club Parkside, Ovenden, Queensbury, Sharlston Rovers, Thornhill Trojans, Wyke.

Ties to be played on Saturday 20 January 2018.